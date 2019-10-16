The training was held Tuesday night in the General District courtroom in Boydton. It was taught by Josh Carroll, a deputy with the MCSO. Josh said, “I attended this same class during School Resource Officer training. I was so moved by the class that I went through Texas A&M to become a certified instructor for it.” Deputy Carroll is the SRO for Park View High School and is married with four children. He lives locally and is a strong advocate for his community having the tools and resources to protect themselves and be able to survive should events like this happen to them. He explained that this training can be applied however civilians in general see fit. It can be applied at businesses, schools, organizations who host events and so on.
Deputy Carroll said, “One of the things we’ll cover tonight is how the language and methods are evolving. Prior to 2000, most events involved someone with a gun, however, lately the trends are moving towards guns, knives and vehicles. People are so aware of active shooters that they don’t realize you are just as much in danger in a WalMart with someone going around quietly stabbing people as you are with someone shooting. The goal of this class is to prepare people, in any major event, whether it’s someone mowing people down on the street in a car, stabbing or shooting with the tools they need to survive the event.”
From a law enforcement view, Deputy Carroll explained how, on average, most people have not interacted with the cops so, unfortunately, on the worst day of their life, they do not know what to do. This class will train civilians on what to expect and what to do when the cavalry arrives. Deputy Carroll said, “Sheriff Bobby Hawkins and I have had conversations about this class and going forward. The days of living in Mayberry where your kids are never going to have to know this is gone. They and you need to be prepared. As a husband and father to my own family, I want this. I want them to know what to do because Daddy isn’t always going to be there to protect them. We all have to know how to protect ourselves.”
He went on to say, “One of the things you’re going to hear in here tonight is ‘Don’t be a hero’ I want everyone to know that there are men and women who get up every day and put on a uniform, prepared to be your hero.” He explained that growing up in the age of Columbine, one of the worst school shootings in US history, he was always taught the run, hide, fight response. That simply means, run till you can’t run anymore, hide as though your life depended on it and fight till you can’t fight anymore. These tactics worked for a long time, however, as the attackers evolved over the years since, we too must evolve in our way of thinking in order to survive.
As the class began, Deputy Carroll explained to a crowd of at least 30 of community citizens what to do to survive an armed attack event. The following are keys to success:
Pay attention to social media, if a person blasts on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter or anything else that they are going to initiate an attack, BELIEVE THEM! Few people know that the day before the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, the perpetrator posted on Facebook that he was going to shoot up the school and be the biggest shooter in the world. People “blew it off” and the next day it was reported that he killed 17 people. Always be on the lookout for “not normal”. If something or someone doesn’t look “normal” say something, alert somebody. Remember there is no reason for someone to perform a heinous act like this, they’re just angry and because of a myriad of reasons, such as abusive history, mental illness or substance abuse, this is the best way they feel their message can get across. If you pay attention to news coverage after the fact, there will always be someone who says,
“you know, I always felt weird about them.” Say something.
The one place you think nothing could happen at, is the one place it will. The attackers who choose to do this are very prepared to do what they want to do and are prepared for the damage they are going to inflict. The simple techniques are ADD; avoid, deny and defend. Simply explained, if you find yourself in an active attack event, avoid it, run as fast as you can for as long as you can in the opposite direction of the attacker, just get out. In the case that you can’t, an attacker is blocking the exit or you from escape, deny. Deny entry into the room you are barricaded in. Put anything you can put your hands on the block the door, the more and heavier, the better. In an outdoor setting, put something that can stop a bullet or knife between you and the attacker. Do not hide behind a desk or a fence and close off the attackers vision, get low, get dark. Close all the blinds or curtains and turn off the lights. Most attackers have a mission focused mindset, it it’s going to take too much time to get to you they will move on. They are there to inflict as much damage as possible, not hunt down you. Finally, defend, if you find you find yourself in a position where you cannot run and you can’t hide, then fight. Deputy Carroll said, “You may or may not survive, but make them work for it.” He showed a clip of an interview with a teacher from Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. It was an interview she did the day after that shooting with Diane Sawyer and the information was life changing. Most people believe that when the police arrive they are safe. No, you are not. Most attackers have a connection to the place they are attacking, present or past. This first grade teacher had barricaded herself and all her students in a bathroom, she had blocked the door, deny, with heavy cabinetry and when the police arrived and knocked on the door while identifying themselves, she made them slide their badges under the door. She thought about how easy it is to get a badge online so she then told them, if you are the police, you have a way to get in here. She was right. All police will have keys and equipment that will get them to you. On that fateful day, she and all her students went home to their families.
At the end of the day, that is the ultimate goal, going home alive. Following an event, Deputy Carroll urged all management or educators, everyone, to push for counseling. All victims of an attack event will have trauma of some sort. It may be survivors guilt, PTSD, nightmares, withdrawal and trust issues. Get them help. Help them find someone to talk to. He went on to say that when we use the techniques he taught us, our chances of surviving a horrific event like this are exponentially higher. For more information on this class and how to get it in your place of business or where to go to attend as a civilian, contact Deputy Josh Carroll of the MCSO at 888-624-2207 or josh.carroll@mcsova.us
