Project Restoration is designated by Feed More as one of the Disaster Relief Food Pantries in the Central Virginia region. Now operating from sites in Bracey, Lawrenceville, and La Crosse, the Project Restoration Food Pantry System has expanded its purview to provide a variety of foods, including fresh produce, to support households that have lost a significant portion of current income as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
If Project Restoration may be of assistance to you or your co-workers during this time, please contact us by: Sending an e-mail to FoodRelief@ProjectRestorationInc.org or by calling 636-FEED (636-3333)
