2020-2021 Planning Survey
First Christian School students, families, and staff have experienced unprecedented change since last March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The School Board of First Christian School met Thursday, May 28 and the board plans to open our school in August as traditional in-person classroom instruction.
The school board also recognizes that traditional in-person instruction could be interrupted again at some point in the school year as a result of the pandemic. The school board of First Christian School would like your feedback as we develop a plan
in case the school has to transition to distance leaning or extend/add needed breaks.
We ask any family interested or considering First Christian School for the 2020-2021 school to please complete this survey. This survey is open until June 17. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KR6JMKW
