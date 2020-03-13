South Hill, Virginia, March 13, 2020: GO Virginia Region 3 is cancelling its previously-scheduled March 18 Executive Committee meeting due to current state guidance regarding the corona virus. In lieu of this meeting, the Southern Virginia GO Region 3 will hold an Update Webinar at 10AM on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Updates will be provided on GO Virginia Workgroup meetings, bylaws, and approved projects. The link to register for the webinar is: https://www.gotomeet.me/LizPovar/go-virginia-region-3-update-webinar
You can also dial in using your phone.
United States:+1 (408) 650-3123
Access Code: 136-555-429
GO Virginia is the Commonwealth's capacity-building economic development initiative. The mission of GO Virginia is to encourage collaboration among business, education, and government in each region, on activities that will enhance private sector growth and opportunity, economic competitiveness, and alignment of workforce development programs with the needs of the employers in the regions. GO Virginia is managed within nine regions of Virginia. Southern Virginia GO Region 3 includes the Counties of Patrick, Henry, Pittsylvania, Halifax, Mecklenburg, Brunswick, Nottoway, Prince Edward, Lunenburg, Buckingham, Cumberland, Charlotte, Amelia and the Cities of Martinsville and Danville.
