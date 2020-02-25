The Mecklenburg County School Board met Tuesday, February 18 with Chairman, Gavin Honeycutt, Vice Chairman, Dora Garner, Brent Richey, Gloria Smith, Wanda Bailey, Lindell Palmer, Rob Campbell, and Ricky Allgood. Board Member Glenn Edwards was not in attendance.
The Board approved minutes from previous meetings, voted to pay bills, approved a personnel item, approved changes to the Wellness Policy, and approved three student matters in which students will be placed at the Alternative Learning Center for the remainder of the school year. They also approved and authorized Superintendent Nichols “to make the necessary property purchases for the new Middle/ High School Complex not to exceed $10,000 per acre. School Board Norms were next on the action items list. The Norms were tabled to the February after Board Member Glenn Edwards expressed concern over the violations section, specifically censuring a Board Member, stating that some of the consequences were not legal in the State of Virginia. Parliamentarian, Ricky Allgoood said that after doing some research, he could find nothing saying that the violation consequences were legal or illegal but recommended that the voting be put off for further clarification. Mr. Honeycutt pointed out that the Norms were created and voted on in January and he believes that the violations policy needs to be put into place as soon as possible. Each Board Member was given the chance to speak on the matter. Mr. Allgood said “I’m opposed to doing this due to the fact that I don’t think that we as a group should take the authority to censure one another over our own opinions and our own input.” Mr. Lindell Palmer also recommended holding the vote until more information is received. Mrs. Dora Garner agreed with Mr. Allgood’s concerns but recommended removing violation number two, public censure of a School Board Member. “We’re all elected by people in our Districts and we represent them.” Mrs. Wanda Bailey stated that a public censure does not prevent the member from speaking, just an acknowledgement that Board Norms were violated and that no action would be taken without a vote from the Board. Mr. Allgood brought up that not everyone voted yes to the Norms. “So someone who voted ‘No’ to the Norms will have to abide by them?” Mr. Honeycutt reminded him that the School Board operates on a “will of the majority” basis. Mr. Allgood replied, “Good luck trying to enforce them.” Mr. Campbell spoke reminding Mr. Allgood that not everyone voted “yes” to the new school facility but that it is being built because in this setting majority rules. The four School Board Norm violations were approved with Bailey, Campbell, Richey, and Honeycutt voting “yes”, Garner and Palmer voting “yes with exception”, and Allgood voting “no”.
Mrs. Cordelia Knox Powell was presented with the Exemplary Black Educator Award, by Gavin Honeycutt and Gloria Smith, for her contributions as an educator and former School Board member. Bluestone High School’s Senior of the Month, Kywuan Bullock, and Park View High School’s Senior of the Month, Bethany Walton, were honored for their work in the community and at school. Superintendent Paul Nichols presented all of the Board Members as well as School Board Clerk, Paula Giammatteo, with Certificates of Appreciation in honor of School Board Appreciation month and National School Board Clerk Appreciation month. Superintendent Nichols also had a mount made with the golden shovel from the new school facility groundbreaking along with a sign, made by Sass & Sawdust of South Hill, and a photo of the ceremony, that will hang in the Board meeting room.
Lexi Forest of The Pierce Group presented the Board with a review of the 2018-2019 and discussed options to lower inpatient costs. After the presentation Paul Nichols went straight into the budget projections for the 2020-2021 school year. “This a long session for the General Assembly and this is probably the busiest General Assembly that we have known for a long time. There’s a lot of issues that are out there still related to our budget that can have impact on what we will be seeing. What I will be presenting tonight is a fiscal year 20-21 operational budget based on the current information that we have.” The primary focus moving into the next school year is the increase in teaching staff. This comes after multiple concerns from Board Members and the public were expressed over the difference in curriculums and opportunities offered at Bluestone Middle and High School and Park View Middle and High School. The budget will also focus on the need for pay increase for substitute teachers and substitute bus drivers. In the state funding of $26,951,913, there is a $1.4 million dollar increase in state support for Mecklenburg County from the current year. That increase is due to some of the changes that have been made in the General Assembly. Included in the projected revenue ($26,951,913) based on state funds is Basic Aide, Sales Tax, Vocational Education, Gifted Education, Special Education, VRS Retirement, Social Security, etc. Based on Federal Grants such as Title I, Title II- Teacher Quality, Title III- Language Instruction, Federal Energy Regulation Commission, etc., the projected revenue will $3,061,600. “One of the things that is new this year is additions to our debt services. This actually is moving our overall budget from right around $50,000,000 to over $100,000,000 because we have now two bonds for the new school project. The 2017 bond that we have been paying on and the 2018 bond that we are paying on and, as you know, we approved and the Board of Supervisors approved another bond for $35,000,000 this Spring so that will add to the overall cost in the future.” 2021 Expenditure highlights include salary step increase, increase in substitute wages, behavior specialists for the Elementary Schools, and CTE added machinist class in South Boston. The budget predicts a little over a 12.8% increase in Health Insurance costs for employees. “We have some discussions to be made about how that will be taken care of. We do know that we are going to have that increase to deal with.” Total projected expenditures for the 2020-2021 school year is estimated at $57,759,262. Vice Chairman, Dora Garner, asked if there was anyway to offer free and reduced lunched at the middle and high school since it is offered at all of the counties elementary schools. Nichols pointed out that one of the biggest issues is that the schools do not get the response from parents filling out the applications at the middle and high school facilities like they do at the Elementary schools. Until that data is in, the school can not properly calculate the students in need of the benefit. “If we were to miss it then we have to repay money to the federal government.” Garner then discussed possible solutions to the issue such as stressing the point on Facebook and other social media sites. Before giving her presentation on the Wellness Policy, Robin Moore pointed out to Vice Chairman Garner that there is an app available on the school food site on which parents can download and fill out a free and reduced priced lunch application that will be sent directly to the school once completed.
There was a federal audit of the food services program at Park View High School and South Hill Elementary School. According to Mr. Nichols both schools received a “very clean audit” but they did ask that “some language” be included in the Wellness Policy. The changes were made to the fundraising and implementation sections of the policy. Under fundraising two sentences were added. The first is to allow 30 school-sponsored fundraisers per site during school day and the second states that exempt fundraisers are tracked and monitored by the school principal. Under the Implementation section it now states that the district will evaluate the Wellness Policy no less than once every three years.
The Board decided that Board committees will meet on an as needed basis. Mrs. Wanda Bailey asked if School Board Clerk, Paula Giammatteo, could sit in on committee meetings and create minutes or reports to upload to Boarddocs. Board Member Rob Campbell pointed out that a lot of the committee meetings take place during the day and Mrs. Giammatteo is acting and being paid as an Executive Secretary to the Superintendent from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mr. Honeycutt agreed with Mr. Campbell and added that Mrs. Giammatteo already has enough on her plate and that committee members should be able to take some notes and present them if necessary to the Board.
There has been some progress with the new school facility. The construction company has set up a headquarters at the top of the entry road, there has been a fence put up, they have started felling trees, and there has been a significant amount of material brought in for construction.
The Athletic Committee recommended that, on the suggestion of some of public, no more contests take place between the four schools in order “to create an environment free of controversy or competition” The Athletic Directors disagreed for several reasons. “Middle schools play in the same conference and it would disrupt conference play greatly.” They did agree that the phrase “King of the County” should no longer be used in the annual football contest, instead suggesting a tailgating space for fans over the next two years, in hopes of bringing the schools together in a different, less competitive, atmosphere.
Krystal Patton, co-chair of the Innovation Committee at Bluestone High School, spoke of an exciting opportunity to provide students with “relative, applicable experiences” through the use of an Innovation Grant. Bluestone is working with five other schools to bring the grant to life. “Our goal is to enable our students to have clarity about their future goals through meaningful advisory experiences, internships and apprenticeships, and integrate multiple content areas in knowledge practical applications.” Mrs. Thomas, member of the Innovation Committee at Park View High School, highlighted a new class called Visual Storytellers. The year long class will allow the use of audio/visual equipment, provide room for a broadcast station, provide mentorships and job shadowing, and allow students to interact with the community by selling and creating ads for the yearbook and sports program. More information on the programs can be found on the Mecklenburg County Schools website.
