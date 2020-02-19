We have been following Sophie Crowder’s achievements and accomplishments for some time now. Sophie is a freshmen at the Kenston Forest upper school and a member of the robotics club. She participated in the Go For Launch Full Steam Ahead event in Durham, NC last January. She was a member of a group called The Pisces Project that was brought together to learn the different aspects of space exploration from NASA employees.
Sophie and her team were asked to perform their own experiment using math, technology, engineering, and science. The team placed first and had their project was set to launch to the International Space Station on Saturday, December 14 but has been delayed a few times due to the weather and a few technical difficulties. We will be following the launch schedule and keeping everyone posted on the launch schedule.
Crowder’s latest achievements include winning both the Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy essay contests and is the only student to win both so far. The Voice of Democracy is an oratorical contest and this year a total of 1,113 students in Virginia competed for this award from across the Commonwealth. Students in grades 9 through 12 all had to write an essay and then record themselves reading the essay. Their essay could be no more than five minutes in length when spoken and had to address the theme. The theme, which changes annually, was "What Makes America Great?" Sophie competed against students who live in the greater South Hill region and she placed first there. Then, she competed as one of the 13 finalists from regions like her own. She will be taking a trip to Washington DC in March to tour the museums and monuments, one of them being the Tomb of the Unknowns that was the topic of her essay, and also find out who won the Voice of Democracy contest on the National level.
VFW Virginia spokesperson, Ken Wiseman, had this to say about Sophie. “Sophie is no stranger to our scholarship programs. She placed second state-wide just last year in the middle school essay competition. She did very well just to place there but is the only student in known history to place in the top three for both programs in Virginia in our 97 year history. She took home $11,000 in scholarship money which was sponsored by Powerhouse Gaming, the Rick and Janet Raskin Memorial Education Fund, and The VFW Virginia Commanders Club. She received her award at a banquet which honored the two scholarship program winners and our teacher recognition program winners and at this banquet $31,500 in scholarship money was given out. She will now compete at the national level. She has a chance to win up to $30,000 with a guaranteed minimum of $500. She will also have an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. where she will join the other state level winners for a week long trip to learn about our nation's capital and system of government. Further, she will receive an all-expense paid trip to a leadership conference in Valley Forge, PA.”
We look forward to keeping everyone informed on Sophie’s upcoming events and achievements. The essay that won first place in the Voice of Democracy contest is available to read in this edition of the newspaper as well as on our website and Facebook pages.
