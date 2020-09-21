County divided on future of Confederate statue; Relocation offered as a compromise

The Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors heard from members of the community at a public hearing on Tuesday, September 15, regarding the future of the Confederate Statue that stands in front of the Courthouse in Boydton.
Speakers were called three at a time and each individual was given three minutes to present their case to the Board.
Mike Shepherd was the first of many veterans to speak in favor of keeping the statue to honor all that had served. “When I look at that statue, I look at it from the perspective of a veteran. I know what its like to serve and I know what the sacrifices are that go with wearing the uniform. My personal opinion is that the statue, since it is not dedicated to any one person but rather the men and boys of Mecklenburg County who answered their states call to service, should stay.”
Mecklenburg County NAACP President, Troy Bowers, referred to the statue as a “symbol of oppression to many” and recommended removal, however, if the decision was made to keep the statue, Mr. Bowers would like to see it moved to a place where those who want to view it, can. Many individuals in favor of removing the statue were open to the idea of relocation in the spirit of compromising. Reverend Herman Lundy and Jean Spain joined Mr. Bowers in support of the statue’s removal.
Retired teacher, Paul Spain said that it would be sad to see the statue removed since it had been standing for 112 years but encouraged the Board to consider a second statue representing a “champion of racial equality” be placed on the courthouse lawn as well.
Mr. Spain, Jackie Hinman, and Robbie Dunn, along with other speakers, challenged the Board to allow the citizens of Mecklenburg County to vote on the fate of the statue. “I support the suggestion that this proposed action be committed to the voters by referendum. Such a change in long standing history should generally be agreed upon and supported by the majority of our citizens. It should be the task of those calling for the removal to convince the majority that this is the correct course of action,” said Spain.
Military Veteran, Clyde Washburn, asked the Board to leave the statue alone because “tax payers paid to put it up so why should they be responsible for paying to tear it down?” Washburn was the only speaker who pointed out that the statue serves as a nighttime home to birds in the community.
Mr. Charles Farrar, who is also a Veteran, spoke in favor of removing the statue whose presence “does not convey equality for all of the county’s citizens because of what the Confederacy fought for.” He continued by saying that “the monument represents soldiers who fought against our country” and reminded the Board that most of these statues were erected as a result of the 1896 Plessy v. Ferguson Supreme Court decision that legalized racial segregation. “While separation is no longer legal the Confederate soldier still stands reminding us that while much has changed in our country, our county still has some work to do.”
Glenn Hudson, Wally Hudson, and Charles Jackson, referred to “domestic terrorist” groups such as Black Lives Matter and Antifa organizations as Marxist, Communist, and Socialist that destroy “property and lives” wherever they go. “It saddens me to think that our leadership will not stand up for what is right and what is wrong and protect what is right regardless of our history. We cannot remove it, replace it, or erase it,” said Mr. Glenn Hudson.
Mr. Wally Hudson stated that the “unfortunate death” of George Floyd sparked an outrage of “racial and ideological violence”. He added, “As I recall we fought two World Wars to protect these freedoms and liberties from those who would seek to destroy it. Today a bunch of useless thugs and criminals are being given a voice with the intent on destroying that in which they had no part in creating just because they are allowed to get by with it.”
Mr. Jimmy Cox argued that the statue was a representation of the farmers of Mecklenburg County who became soldiers. According to Mr. Cox, after ten years of raising funds and seeking approval from the county leaders; the taxpayers, soldiers, and residents of the county built the statue in what they considered the most logical location, the Boydton Courthouse. “Should we ever be faced with a war close to home, I am sure the induction line in Mecklenburg will be short.”
Gloria Townsend, a retired teacher, spoke on some of her memories as an African American girl growing up in Mecklenburg County during the Jim Crow era. Mrs. Townsend recalled the Ku Klux Klan going to Saint Paul’s College on weekends to intimidate black students as well as experiencing segregation and racism within the county “stemming from the Civil War.” “Most of us grew up with that statue. It was the first thing we saw when we came to Boydton on Courthouse square.” Townsend, who comes from a military family, says, “it’s not about veterans” and adds that she loves and supports veterans. She finished by saying that she could support the suggestion to add a statue of a Civil Rights Leader to the courthouse or even relocation of the current statue, but that something needs to be done toa monument that she says “depicts hatred”.
“The Courthouse is supposed to represent an institution of blind justice, however, when I go to that courthouse and view that monument, to me it does not represent justice or equality at all. I am in favor of removing the statue and placing it in an area where those who want to view it and honor it, can do so,” said Veronica Everett.
Latasha Harris pointed out that up until now she felt that no one cared and thanked the Board for allowing people to speak for or against the statues fate. She also stated that she disagreed with the statement that the statue was an accurate representation of the history of Mecklenburg County. “I see a younger generation of people trying to come together in a different way; in a different light. I see an older generation of people trying to hold on to the separation and hatred and the evil. I honor any military veteran who fought for our country; I have family in the military as well.” She continued, “I have a grandmother who was terrified here in Mecklenburg County all of her life. To have to go to a courthouse where you are supposed to be treated fairly and equally and have something there representing a different intention is sad.”
Ms. Harris is willing to compromise with those who wish to keep the statue by agreeing to have it relocated to a more appropriate location where it can be honored. “I [hear] people saying to let go of history, let go of slavery, but don’t forget, yet you don’t want to let go of the fact that you lost this [war]. We definitely can’t take history lessons from those who don’t know the history themselves and don’t know anything about the skin color that I walk in.”
Debbie Ackerman spoke on the negative vibes that the statue brings to a seemingly diverse Mecklenburg County and stated the monument would be better if it were in a museum.
The Board of Supervisors requested time to “digest” the information that had been presented and voted to table the issue until their next regular monthly meeting, which will be held on Monday, October 13 at 9:30 a.m.
