It has been a very exciting year here in South Hill Virginia. Events like the car show, golf tournament, Spooktober Fest and Hometown Christmas have brought an essence of small town charm back to the local community. The streets of downtown were recently transformed into a Christmas wonderland for everyone to enjoy. From the tree illumination to the finale parade, locals and visitors alike were treated to free entertainment provided by the South Hill Chamber of Commerce and its sponsors.
Fifty-three sponsors contributed to the efforts this year for a grand total of $33,000 in donations to make this magical event happen for the town. 800 hundred waivers were signed for the ice skating rink, 300 children experienced meeting Santa, nearly 400 kids were able to shop at Santa’s marketplace and purchase gifts with Santa bucks for their families and friends, seven bands were recruited to the parade with donations to the schools, even a carousel was added to this years fun while the snow machines added to the magic of the event. “Members of the Christmas Committee, which are Lynne Clary, who’s the chair of that committee, Shep Moss, Leilani Todd, Gretchen Hayes, and Shannon Lambert, and I worked together on this whole thing to create a ‘Hallmark Christmas’ environment that children here would get to experience that may not ever have the opportunity to go and experience something like this somewhere else,” says Chamber President, Brentley Morris.
This years sponsors included Pine View Assisted Living Facility, M.C.’s Kids, The Springer Agency, Microsoft, Wilkinson Enterprises/Golden Leaf, Total Image Solutions, Airtec/Jimmy and Judy Newman, Hardee Ford, Boyd Honda & Boyd Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of South Hill, Xtreme Signs & Graphics LLC, Trinity Custom Apparel, South Hill Revitalization Committee, Sass & Sawdust, Stahl Accounting & Tax Service, Benchmark Community Bank, Charles Wright/State Farm Insurance, Pointe Realty Group, Taylor InsuranceServices Ltd., Touchstone Bank, Virginia Carolina Appraisal, Williams Enterprises, Edward Jones, Watkins Insurance Agency, VCU Health CMH, Superior Investments, Paint + Lighting & Design, First Citizens Bank, Brian’s Steakhouse, Gavin’s House of Flowers & Gifts, Quik Fuel/Justin & Amber Smith, Karobway, Kilian Engineering, BGF, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, Town & Country Cleaners, Empower Broadband, Dogwood Graphics, Makers Markets, B&B Consultants, Citizens Bank & Trust, and Parker Oil & Propane.
The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has worked hard to create more events, such as these, to drive commerce into the downtown area. “We have a very active Chamber of Commerce Board that is very passionate about seeing the Chamber grow and grow. We’ve been seeing two to three new memberships every month for the past six months.” Morris continued, “We’ve got these people that just want to do all of these things that they are very passionate about and they work like dogs to make it happen. We’ve also had a lot of help from people in the community. It’s just really nice to see the community and its businesses working together hand in hand to create something so special for people here.” Mr. Morris and the Chamber Board look forward to the events of 2020 and want to extend a special thank you to the community and businesses for their continued support and wish everyone a Merry Christmas!
