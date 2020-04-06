On Saturday, April 4 at approximately 11:51 a.m., Senior State Trooper Pearce responded to a two vehicle crash in the 18000 block of Highway 1 in Mecklenburg County. The crash involved nine total medical transports from the scene of the crash.
Norma Porch was operating a 2015 Hyundai when her vehicle entered the path of an oncoming 2001 Chevrolet being operated by James Walker. The Chevrolet SUV then impacted a tree head on after the initial vehicle collision. Others involved in the crash include Penny Branch, Marie Daniel, Clara Walker, Charles Hazelwood, Pattie Malone, Nancy Matthews, Monique Hazelwood, and an unnamed juvenile passenger.
It was a great team effort by South Hill Fire Department, South Hill Police Department, Southside Rescue Squad, and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office for their quick response. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.