Recently rumors began to swirl on social media concerning complaints made to Animal Control about the cows being kept at Bluestone Middle School.
Jacob Whitten, husband of Bluestone Middle’s Ag Teacher, posted that “the complaint was that the cows didn't have enough food, water, and space. The food and water is obviously not an issue. The space hasn't been an issue for the last year and now all of a sudden it's an issue”. The post continued to say that one of the agriculture teachers was contacted about the complaint but was out of town at the time. Some of her family members went to check on the cows but could not find any issues. Animal Control was contacted so that they could further investigate the reason for the complaint but the family member was told that Animal Control officers had been out to check on the cows and that everything was fine.
According to Mr. Whitten, the cows have “an automatic water trough, access to hay all the time, and get grain every other day”. It was said that the Future Farmer’s of America (FFA) purchased the three cows but Superintendent Paul Nichols posted that “last year the program at Bluestone Middle School, where significant focus is given to small and large animal care, had a wonderful donation of 3 cows”.
Mr. Nichols took to social media to debunk the rumors stating, “A little over a week ago I received a call from a very legitimate source reporting that Mecklenburg County Animal Control officials had been notified with concerns about the cows that could lead to a citation for the school system. I must be responsible for the school division, so I checked on the concern, and asked the teacher to move the cows to another location until we could make sure all concerns were eliminated. Since that time I’ve met with representatives of the MC Animal Control, as well as members of both Boards. It has been confirmed that the cows are healthy, and that they can stay at the school. The better news is that we have been given support to begin preparing the site for the cows to be moved to their larger home at the new school facility”
He also expressed his concern and disappointment at the “inappropriate assumptions and misinformation that has circulated about this through social media outlets. It does damage to the teachers, school officials, Board Members, and our wonderful Animal Control officials, all of whom are very supportive and working very hard to make the best Ag program available to our students. Unfortunately, this seems to be the nature of social media”.
At the Monday night School Board meeting several individuals spoke on behalf Mrs. Amy Whitten. Jasmine Aleman questioned the professionalism of the situation asking, “If Animal Control stated that the cows were fine, why was the executive decision made to remove the animals? Why were all School Board members not notified about major decisions being made in the county? Who was the party that notified Mr. Nichols of the complaint? A School Board member or an Animal Control Officer? Why are the phone numbers of the School Board members disconnected or incorrect on the schools website? And finally, why are we not holding our members of the school board office to general standards of professionalism.”
Jacob Whitten stated before the board that he attended the meeting because “someone lied” and filed a false report with Mecklenburg County Animal Control claiming negligence towards animals that are under the care of his wife. “It’s a shame that I have to stand here to defend my wife’s integrity as well as my family’s name against false claims,” he said.
Mrs. Whitten took her time at the podium to ask if the School Board members had any questions for her. Chairman Gavin Honeycutt said that the Board would not be addressing the issue until they had time to process the information.
