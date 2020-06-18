Bracey party shooting sends one to hospital

BRACEY, VA— On Saturday, June 13, Sergeant Baird with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was stationary at Lake Gaston Fire Department and observed numerous vehicles entering a private drive located at 7598 Highway 903. He then heard what he assumed was either firecrackers or gunshots. At this time, he watched as several vehicles left the address. One vehicle was stopped on Highway 903 and the driver of the vehicle stated to Corporal Clayton that they were at a party at the location and someone starting shooting. Sergeant Baird then received a call from 911 dispatch that there was a subject at the ER that had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to MCV in Richmond for treatment. There is an ongoing investigation at this time.