Bracey party shooting sends one to hospital

BRACEY, VA— On Saturday, June 13, Sergeant Baird with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was stationary at Lake Gaston Fire Department and observed numerous vehicles entering a private drive located at 7598 Highway 903. He then heard what he assumed was either firecrackers or gunshots. At this time, he watched as several vehicles left the address. One vehicle was stopped on Highway 903 and the driver of the vehicle stated to Corporal Clayton that they were at a party at the location and someone starting shooting. Sergeant Baird then received a call from 911 dispatch that there was a subject at the ER that had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to MCV in Richmond for treatment. There is an ongoing investigation at this time.
Most Popular
Articles
- Greene Named KFS Baseball Coach
- VCU Health CMH Visitation Update
- Tree down on Interstate 85
- Drive thru COVID testing event in South Hill; 219 tested
- Mecklenburg County Deed transfers through May 2020
- Former Players Enjoy a Virtual Reunion
- March for Equality shines light on community
- South Hill Aglow Community Lighthouse announces June speaker
- Motor Vehicle Accident on Interstate 85; Northbound traffic at stand still
- Lions presented with replacement bell; new meeting place decided on
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 25
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.