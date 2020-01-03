On January 3 between 3:30 and 3:45 p.m. a silver Chevrolet vehicle collided with another vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light in front of the Roses shopping center in South Hill. The Chevrolet was engulfed in flames as The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department worked hard to put them out. The parties involved suffered minor injuries and were treated by members of the Southside Rescue Squad. We will keep our readers posted on any new details about this incident.
top story
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.