An estimated 3,000 people turned out for the annual Picnic in the Park event hosted by the Town of South Hill Wednesday. The evening was kicked off at 7 p.m. in Parker Park with live music from the Feature Attraction Band. In spite of the heat, guests got up to dance while the children enjoyed playing in the dirt on the field.
Later in the evening, Mayor Dean Marion opened a patriotic program hosted by Frank Malone, executive director of the South Hill Chamber of Commerce. The program featured a presentation of the flags by the American Legion Post 79 and VFW Post 7166 combined color guard. The crowd stood to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and to sing the National Anthem. The American Legion Post 79 Honor Guard presented a 21 Gun Salute followed by the playing of T.A.P.S. The program ended with a benediction.
The Feature Attraction Band entertained the crowd until the show began at 9:15. The park went dark as guests settled in to watch one of the biggest shows in Southside Virginia.
