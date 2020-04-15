In a Wednesday afternoon press conference Governor Ralph Northam announced that he will be extending Executive Order 53 for two more weeks. The order, originally issued on March 24, closed recreational facilities, entertainment businesses, personal care services, and also banned gatherings of more than ten people is set to expire next week. Now that order will expire on May 8.
In speaking on the next steps in the executive orders dealing with businesses and public gatherings, as well as new help for workers who need child care, Governor Northam says, “All of this starts with data. As you saw in Monday’s modeling data, social distancing is working. We saw that in the model that UVA released on Monday and in other national models. The actions that we have taken as a state are having an affect. They are slowing the spread and flattening the curve. We’re still seeing new cases, of course, and unfortunately too many deaths. In large part these are still cases that were contracted weeks ago. So when people say that it’s time to stop what we’re doing and get back to normal, they’re wrong.”
Hospitals are expecting to be able to handle a COVID-19 surge in patients. “If we let off the brakes and try to go back to the way things were, we’ll see another spike in cases that could overwhelm our hospitals.” Northam said.
“We will continue to monitor health data in the meantime to determine what needs to happen after [the new May 8 expiration date]. It is important to remember that the Stay at Home Order remains in effect until June the 10th.” Northam continued, “I know that this has been a frustrating time for all of us. People are out of work, businesses are closed, our entire sense of normal life is out the window. People want to go out, they want to work, or see their friends and families, they want to know when they can gain control of their lives as they once knew them.”
Northam also said that the sacrifices that everyone has made have been necessary and are helping to slow the spread and giving Virginia time to plan and prepare. “We need to be clear. Things are not going back to the way they were before. Together we will figure out how to build a new normal. Right now that new normal will probably look like covering your face, spending more time at home, teleworking if you can, continuing to use social distancing, and to stay away from large gatherings. We all will continue to weigh what we want versus what we need.”
The closure of Virginia schools has affected 1.2 million students under age 12 and many childcare centers have closed their doors based on social distancing requirements. “Childcare remains vital, especially for essential workers, hospital staff, law enforcement, sanitation workers, postal workers, UPS and delivery drivers, grocery workers, corrections officers, and many others who are still working to keep our society moving forward.” He continued, “Today I am pleased to announce that $70 million from the CARES Act will go to support these essential workers with children under age 12 and the hardworking early childhood educators. This money will allow us to do the following things. We will provide direct flexible cash assistance to the centers that have remained open. We will prepare schools to act as emergency childcare centers where needed. We will eliminate copayments until June for families who are already receiving federal childcare subsidy dollars. And we will make additional funding available to centers who accept federal subsidy dollars but have had to close. We want to be sure that centers that serve our most vulnerable Virginians are ready to welcome children back when it is possible to do so.”
