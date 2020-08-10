On August 3, 2020, Brunswick County Public Schools reopened for faculty and staff with a virtual convocation themed, The Promise: Redesigning our Commitment. Mr. Warwick, BCPS Board Chair, Dr. Jarrett-Harris, Board of Supervisors Chair, Mrs. Carlette Williams, Teacher of the Year, and Dr. Somerville-Midgette, Division Superintendent, provided remarks. The remarks provided the momentum for the academic year that lies ahead of a mission for educating children to address the challenges of increasing scores and advancing the level of performance and readying our graduates for advanced studies and careers all from a device and on a monitor in the confines of their homes.
Our community took great pride in introducing and welcoming our new faculty and staff to the division. We were privileged to have 25 new staff members presented to the division. Last year, Dr. Midgette introduced a new tradition with the Recognition of Service Awards presented to BCPS Employees. The service years recognized employees' years of service that covered the span of 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 40, 50 and 50+ years of dedication to BCPS. This year, we had an employee from every department celebrated. The celebration continued with door prizes for the staff with the use of a randomizer wheel that selected employee.
The convocation program continued with the Keynote Speaker, Maureen G. Mulvaney, "MGM" provided the address entitled "Lead with the Heart." She encouraged staff to be mindful of all the challenges we are facing to educate our students and remember to celebrate students even more with every department that touches their day.
The finale of the Convocation provided again the last recognition of the day, yet another tradition Dr. Midgette introduced to the division last year. The division Rising Star Award and the The Brunswick Strong Award. The 2020 Rising Star recipient, Charnese McPherson is a bright light for all at Meherrin-Powellton Elementary School. The 2020 Brunswick Strong recipient, Darrick Summiel, is the ultimate professional and advocate for students. Both we well deserving of the recognition and celebrated by their colleagues with quick congratulatory chats during the Zoom Convocation. (Ms. McPherson and Mr. Summiel are pictured, attached). School opened for students on August 10, 2020 in a predominately-virtual format for the first 9-weeks. In the predominately-virtual format, each student/household received a device and/or hotspot as needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.