Virginia’s Phase 2 set to begin Friday

In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia will be moving into Phase 2 of his “Forward Virginia” plan, with the exception of Richmond city, which will remain in Phase 1.
Major changes include:
•The limit on gatherings has been raised from 10 to 50
•Recreational sports can again happen, with physical distance requirements in place
•Indoor seating at restaurants will open back up at 50% capacity
•Gyms and fitness centers are allowed to reopen their indoor areas at 30% capacity
•Public pools will be allowed to reopen with limitations
•Entertainment venues such as theaters, arcades, bowling allies, etc. are able to reopen
Northam announced that he will offer more details in his Thursday afternoon press conference.
Face masks will continue to be a requirement in public spaces.
“Because of our collective efforts, Virginia has made tremendous progress in fighting this virus and saved lives,” said Governor Northam. “Please continue to wear a face covering, maintain physical distance, and stay home if you are high-risk or experience COVID-19 symptoms. Virginians have all sacrificed to help contain the spread of this disease, and we must remain vigilant as we take steps to slowly lift restrictions in our Commonwealth.”
