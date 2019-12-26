At 4:01 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 26), Virginia State Trooper M.S. Ezell responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Pleasant Oak Road in Lunenburg County.
A 2004 Nissan Maxima was traveling west when it ran off the right side of the road. The Nissan came back across the road and slid off the left side and into the trees.
The driver, a 25-year-old male, was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger, Layvon Andrews, 23, of Kenbridge, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
A second passenger, a 23-year-old female, was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.
