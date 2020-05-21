Death toll continues to rise in Mecklenburg County; 185 confirmed cases reported

The Virginia Department of Health’s website now reports 185 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County. Three new deaths have been reported making 20 deaths in the county.
The VDH’s website shows that there have been 159 outbreak related cases of the virus in the Southside Health District which consists of Brunswick, Halifax, and Mecklenburg counties. There have also been 62 confirmed cases of the virus reported in healthcare workers. At this time, the morning of May 21, there have been a total of 185 cases, 26 hospitalizations, and 20 deaths reported in Mecklenburg County.
Brunswick County has reported 21 cases of the virus with five hospitalizations and one death. Halifax County stands at 29 cases with three hospitalizations and no reported deaths.
As a whole, Virginia has reported 34,137 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,093 hospitalizations due to the virus and 1,099 deaths. There have been 314 reported outbreaks in the state, 186 of which have occurred in long-term living facilities. 4,304 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed to be directly related to outbreaks in the long-term living facilities, as well as 654 deaths. 2,331 healthcare workers have also tested positive for the virus in the state of Virginia.
Non-essential businesses were allowed to reopen on Friday, May 15. Even with that change, citizens are reminded to still remain vigilant, else we will see a resurgence of cases. Health professionals still advise practicing social distancing as well as wearing a mask and other personal protective equipment. As Governor Northam stated in the press conference on Monday, May 4, “The virus is still here. It has not gone away and will not go away until there is a vaccine.” Additionally, hospitals will be opening back up for elective surgeries soon.
Southside Health District Director Dr. Spillman states, “We continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our region. This is a reminder that we need to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing if we do have to go out for necessary supplies. It is our duty to do all we can to protect ourselves and our community and slow the spread of this virus.”
