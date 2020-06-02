After having a unique and trying year, the Park View High School Class of 2020 got the chance to walk across the stage at their graduation on Saturday, May 30. The ceremony was held in the lobby of the high school with Principal Dominique Sturdifen, Superintendent Paul Nichols, School Board Chairman Gavin Honeycutt, Board of Supervisors Vice-Chairman Glanzy Spain, and Director of Secondary Curriculum, Assessment, and Data Analysis, Dr. Jeff Scales, in attendance.
School Board Chairman, Gavin Honeycutt, was the first to address the class saying, “As I look at the Class of 2020, I see a plethora of future accomplishments. In our midst we have historians, engineers, doctors, scientists, artists, athletes, entrepenuaers, activists, and so much more. On your new journey to self discovery, devote yourself wholeheartedly to your passions and talents.”
Glanzy Spain, Vice-Chairman of the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors, called the Class of 2020 a “historic class” because of the issues they have had to face during the school year. “You all have worked long and hard to accomplish your goals and you did it! On behalf of the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors I say congratulations. You should feel proud of the wonderful accomplishment. Take time to give thanks to those who have supported you along the way. Your families, your friends, your Park View teachers, staff, and Superintendent Nichols.”
Salutatorian, Ethan Stanley, started by saying, “I’m sorry. When I wished that my school year would be over early in the year, this wasn’t exactly what I had in mind. Regardless, I am more than happy that I got to spend three years, and a couple of months, surrounded by some great teachers and some amazing students. I don’t know everyone in the class as well as I would like but what I do know is that all of us are destined for great things. Whether we’re going to college, getting a job, or still figuring out what we want to do, I am going to miss you all. The memories and experiences that we have all shared over the past few years have helped us become the people that we are.”
Park View High School’s Valedictorian, Bethany Walton, opened by congratulating her fellow classmates. “March 13, 2020, our last physical day of high school, we had no idea that our lives would be changed forever. Before I go any further I would like to intellectually conclude that the connotation in context of change forever is determined by one’s personal outlook of the pandemic and overall situation.” She continued, “Although the senior class of 2020 may be overwhelmed or upset by the outcome of our high school career, I feel that we are strong enough to partially rely upon one another for encouragement. Despite popular belief, high school will not be the best four years of your life if you allow yourself to push for a more successful and exciting future.”
Last to speak was Mecklenburg County School’s Superintendent, Mr. Paul Nichols. “Life for our seniors this year has been tough with so many of the different issues that have come up. Life is like that and one of the things that I’ve learned about dealing with tough issues is if you allow them to make you bitter, it can lead to all kinds of trouble but if you look for the grace, we have the opportunity to grow and that’s what I encourage all of our seniors to do.”
Despite the circumstances, students were all smiles as they made their way to the stage for that final walk. As Pomp and Circumstance playedover the school’s intercom, students entered through a side door on the back hall of the main building and proceeded to the red carpet in the middle hall. Diplomas were placed on a small easel for students to grab on their way to the stage. Principal Sturdifen congratulated each student before posing for a photo. It was not the traditional ceremony that graduates are accustomed to but one thing is for sure, the Class of 2020 will always stand out in our memory.
