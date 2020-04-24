Dear Brunswick County Families,
Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate unchartered territory during this school closure. We know that this is a difficult time for you and your family and we want you to focus on the health and well-being of yourselves and your children. We want you to know that Brunswick County Public Schools is committed to providing you with the support and resources you need during this time to meet the academic needs of your children. We will continue to provide at-home learning materials and meals for our students.
Our instructional goal during this time is to provide opportunities for our students to make academic progress and continue to learn and grow. We need your support to keep our students actively engaged in learning so that students will be prepared for the next grade level or opportunity that lies beyond graduation.
Academic Plan
Additional instructional packets will be delivered on April 7, along with the meals for that day and Wednesday. It is our hope that this round of materials will provide what you need for the rest of the year, so that additional deliveries are not necessary. Teachers will provide directions for completion of the work included in the packets. They will reach out weekly to check on your child and his/her progress and to answer any questions that you or your child may have at that time.
Teachers will be utilizing online tools such as Facebook Live, Zoom, and Google Classroom to provide mini-lessons and support as well. These can be accessed on most cell phones. A list of your child’s usernames and passwords will be sent in the mail. We recognize that not all students have access to these resources, but want to provide as many options for student engagement as possible. Your child will not be penalized if he/she cannot participate in the online learning options.
Exceptional education teachers are working together with their collaborative teachers as we try to continue to address the educational needs of students with disabilities. Instructional packets for courses which students are currently enrolled in have been sent home. Co-teaching teams (general and exceptional education teachers) as well as self-contained teachers are reaching out to their students to check on how they are progressing with the assignments and to see what assistance may be needed.
Significant cognitive disability students are receiving instructional packets which have been adapted to meet their needs. In some instances, manipulatives have also been included to assist with their assignments. Related service providers will reach out to families to continue to support them with resources and information around objectives that were addressed this school year with their child. In light of the barriers we face due to COVID-19, teachers and related service providers are making every effort to support our students with disabilities.
Any IEP/504 or eligibility meetings that will take place from this point forward, will be conducted virtually. The Department of Pupil Personnel Services will contact parents to schedule the eligibility meetings and the case managers will schedule the IEP/504 meetings.
For additional support to all families, a homework hotline is being created at each school. If you need assistance beyond the weekly phone call, you will be able to call in and leave a message for your child’s teacher and he/she will call you back to provide individualized support.
Brunswick High School | Homework Hotline
Department/Grade Level
Extension
Exceptional Education
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4214
504 Plan
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4211
School Counselor
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4206 (Grayson)
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4207 (Lambert)
Math Department
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4204
English Department
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4304
Science Department
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4305
History Department
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4219
Career & Technical Education (CTE) | Distance Learning
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4216
Distance Learning | Odysseyware
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4220
Health/Physical Education | Humanities
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4218
ITRT
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4023
Russell Middle School | Homework Hotline
Department/ Grade Level
Extension
Exceptional Education/504 Plan
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4509
School Counselor
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4505
Sixth Grade
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4507
Seventh Grade
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4508
Eighth Grade
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4511
ITRT
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4024
Library | Band | Physical Education | Title I
Career & Technical Education (CTE)
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4306
Red Oak-Sturgeon Elementary School | Homework Hotline
Department/ Grade Level
Extension
Exceptional Education/504 Plan
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4805
School Counselor
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4802
Pre-Kindergarten | Kindergarten | First Grade
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4806
Second Grade | Third Grade
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4807
Fourth Grade | Fifth Grade
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4808
Library | Music | Physical Education | Title I
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4809
ITRT
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4023
Meherrin-Powellton Elementary School | Homework Hotline
Department/ Grade Level
Extension
Exceptional Education/504 Plan
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4704
School Counselor
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4705
Pre-Kindergarten | Kindergarten | First Grade | Music
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4703
Second Grade | Third Grade | Library
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4708
Fourth Grade | Fifth Grade | Physical Education | Title I
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4709
ITRT
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4024
Totaro Elementary School | Homework Hotline
Department/ Grade Level
Extension
Exceptional Education/504 Plan
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4607
School Counselor
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4608
Pre-Kindergarten | Kindergarten | First Grade
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4217
Second Grade | Third Grade | Library
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4609
Fourth Grade | Fifth Grade | ITRT
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4011
Instructional Coaches | Physical Education | Music
434-848- 3138 | ex. 4611
Grading
We are not grading the At-Home Learning activities since we know that the same level of instruction cannot be provided during this closure. Teachers will be monitoring student progress each week as they communicate with families.
K-8: Final grades for the year will be determined from the first three grading periods. All students who were in good standing as of March 13 will progress to the next grade level. Any students who were at risk of being retained will be invited to attend summer school to address their specific learning needs. More information about summer school will be provided once we are given the clearance to open our schools again.
Grades 9-11: In order to earn standard or verified credit students must successfully complete a majority of the required standards, competencies, and objectives. Instructional packets are being sent home to focus on the remaining content for the year. Online instruction is also available to those students who have access. Teachers will monitor student progress each week to determine if additional instructional time will be needed this summer or in the fall to successfully complete the requirements for a standard or verified credit.
Seniors: Seniors who were “on track” to graduate in May should be able to do so. Teachers will be in touch with these students with any additional work that needs to be completed.
Promotion Ceremonies/Graduation: We are exploring additional dates and/or the possibility of non-traditional ways to celebrate our students’ accomplishments. We will communicate any plans with you as we move forward and continue to get guidance from DOE and our local health department.
At-Home Learning Resources | COVID-19
Additional health resources and educational websites can be accessed from the Brunswick County Public School’s website by using the steps below:
Visit -> www.brunswickcps.org
Click -> PARENTS tab
Click -> At-Home Learning Resources | COVID-19
From the COVID-19 in Virginia Schools: Parent Guide
Parents and families can support student’s thinking and learning during extended school closures.
● Collaborate with your child to organize the day to include time for learning and exercise.
● Read to and with your child and have conversations about what you’ve read together.
● Take a walk and ask about your child’s observations and about being a good citizen.
● Encourage critical thinking.
● Encourage conversations about mathematics in your child’s day.
● Explore your child’s creativity by creating art, music, or dance.
● Write a letter to a relative or friend or community hero.
● Be mindful of screen time and have alternatives for children to play outside.
● Listen to your child about his or her feelings and fears and offer comfort, honesty, and reassurance.
Let’s Stay Connected
Please visit our social media pages for resources and updates.
School/Location
(please include the @ symbol when searching)
Brunswick County Public Schools
@BrunswickCountyPublicSchools
@bcpsva
Brunswick High School
@BrunswickSeniorHigh
@BHSBulldogsbcps
Russell Middle School
@rmslions
@RMSLions
Meherrin-Powellton Elementary
@MeherrinPowellton
@MP_Elementary
Totaro Elementary
@totarobcpsva
@TotaroSchool
Red Oak-Sturgeon Elementary
@redoaksturgeon
@rosebcpsva
Social/Emotional Health
This can be a very emotional and difficult time for students as their normal routine has drastically changed and they are not able to socialize with their peers. If your child is experiencing stress or needs additional non-academic support feel free to call the school counselor listed in the Homework Hotline tables provided. In the case of an emergency where your child may be experiencing depression and thoughts of self-harm, you should call Behavior Mental Health at (434) 848-4121.
