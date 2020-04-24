Dear Brunswick County Families,

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate unchartered territory during this school closure.  We know that this is a difficult time for you and your family and we want you to focus on the health and well-being of yourselves and your children. We want you to know that Brunswick County Public Schools is committed to providing you with the support and resources you need during this time to meet the academic needs of your children. We will continue to provide at-home learning materials and meals for our students.   

Our instructional goal during this time is to provide opportunities for our students to make academic progress and continue to learn and grow.   We need your support to keep our students actively engaged in learning so that students will be prepared for the next grade level or opportunity that lies beyond graduation.               

Academic Plan

Additional instructional packets will be delivered on April 7, along with the meals for that day and Wednesday. It is our hope that this round of materials will provide what you need for the rest of the year, so that additional deliveries are not necessary. Teachers will provide directions for completion of the work included in the packets.  They will reach out weekly to check on your child and his/her progress and to answer any questions that you or your child may have at that time. 

Teachers will be utilizing online tools such as Facebook Live, Zoom, and Google Classroom to provide mini-lessons and support as well.  These can be accessed on most cell phones.  A list of your child’s usernames and passwords will be sent in the mail. We recognize that not all students have access to these resources, but want to provide as many options for student engagement as possible. Your child will not be penalized if he/she cannot participate in the online learning options. 

Exceptional education teachers are working together with their collaborative teachers as we try to continue to address the educational needs of students with disabilities.  Instructional packets for courses which students are currently enrolled in have been sent home.  Co-teaching teams (general and exceptional education teachers) as well as self-contained teachers are reaching out to their students to check on how they are progressing with the assignments and to see what assistance may be needed. 

Significant cognitive disability students are receiving instructional packets which have been adapted to meet their needs.  In some instances, manipulatives have also been included to assist with their assignments.  Related service providers will reach out to families to continue to support them with resources and information around objectives that were addressed this school year with their child.  In light of the barriers we face due to COVID-19, teachers and related service providers are making every effort to support our students with disabilities.             

Any IEP/504 or eligibility meetings that will take place from this point forward, will be conducted virtually.  The Department of Pupil Personnel Services will contact parents to schedule the eligibility meetings and the case managers will schedule the IEP/504 meetings.     

For additional support to all families, a homework hotline is being created at each school.  If you need assistance beyond the weekly phone call, you will be able to call in and leave a message for your child’s teacher and he/she will call you back to provide individualized support. 

  Brunswick High School | Homework Hotline

Department/Grade Level

Extension

Exceptional Education

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4214

504 Plan

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4211

School Counselor 

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4206 (Grayson)

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4207 (Lambert)

Math Department

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4204

English Department

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4304

Science Department

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4305

History Department

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4219

Career & Technical Education (CTE) | Distance Learning

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4216

Distance Learning | Odysseyware

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4220

Health/Physical Education | Humanities 

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4218

ITRT

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4023

Russell Middle School | Homework Hotline

Department/ Grade Level

Extension

Exceptional Education/504 Plan

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4509

School Counselor

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4505

Sixth Grade 

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4507

Seventh Grade

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4508

Eighth Grade

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4511

ITRT

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4024

Library | Band | Physical Education | Title I 

Career & Technical Education (CTE)

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4306

Red Oak-Sturgeon Elementary School | Homework Hotline

Department/ Grade Level

Extension

Exceptional Education/504 Plan

434-848- 3138 |  ex. 4805

School Counselor 

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4802

Pre-Kindergarten | Kindergarten | First Grade 

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4806

Second Grade | Third Grade 

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4807

Fourth Grade | Fifth Grade

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4808

Library | Music | Physical Education | Title I

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4809

ITRT

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4023

Meherrin-Powellton Elementary School | Homework Hotline  

Department/ Grade Level

Extension

Exceptional Education/504 Plan

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4704

School Counselor 

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4705

Pre-Kindergarten | Kindergarten | First Grade | Music

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4703

Second Grade | Third Grade | Library

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4708

Fourth Grade | Fifth Grade | Physical Education | Title I

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4709

ITRT

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4024

 

Totaro Elementary School | Homework Hotline

Department/ Grade Level

Extension

Exceptional Education/504 Plan 

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4607

School Counselor

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4608

Pre-Kindergarten | Kindergarten | First Grade 

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4217

Second Grade | Third Grade | Library

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4609

Fourth Grade | Fifth Grade | ITRT

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4011

Instructional Coaches | Physical Education | Music

434-848- 3138 | ex. 4611

Grading

We are not grading the At-Home Learning activities since we know that the same level of instruction cannot be provided during this closure.  Teachers will be monitoring student progress each week as they communicate with families.   

K-8:  Final grades for the year will be determined from the first three grading periods.  All students who were in good standing as of March 13 will progress to the next grade level.  Any students who were at risk of being retained will be invited to attend summer school to address their specific learning needs.  More information about summer school will be provided once we are given the clearance to open our schools again.

Grades 9-11:  In order to earn standard or verified credit students must successfully complete a majority of the required standards, competencies, and objectives.  Instructional packets are being sent home to focus on the remaining content for the year.  Online instruction is also available to those students who have access.  Teachers will monitor student progress each week to determine if additional instructional time will be needed this summer or in the fall to successfully complete the requirements for a standard or verified credit.  

Seniors:  Seniors who were “on track” to graduate in May should be able to do so.  Teachers will be in touch with these students with any additional work that needs to be completed.  

Promotion Ceremonies/Graduation:  We are exploring additional dates and/or the possibility of non-traditional ways to celebrate our students’ accomplishments.  We will communicate any plans with you as we move forward and continue to get guidance from DOE and our local health department. 

At-Home Learning Resources | COVID-19 

Additional health resources and educational websites can be accessed from the Brunswick County Public School’s website by using the steps below: 

Visit -> www.brunswickcps.org 

Click -> PARENTS tab

Click -> At-Home Learning Resources | COVID-19  

From the COVID-19 in Virginia Schools: Parent Guide

Parents and families can support student’s thinking and learning during extended school closures.

Collaborate with your child to organize the day to include time for learning and exercise.

● Read to and with your child and have conversations about what you’ve read together.

● Take a walk and ask about your child’s observations and about being a good citizen.

● Encourage critical thinking.

● Encourage conversations about mathematics in your child’s day.

● Explore your child’s creativity by creating art, music, or dance.

● Write a letter to a relative or friend or community hero.

● Be mindful of screen time and have alternatives for children to play outside.

● Listen to your child about his or her feelings and fears and offer comfort, honesty, and reassurance.

Let’s Stay Connected 

Please visit our social media pages for resources and updates.

School/Location

Facebook 

(please include the @ symbol when searching) 

Twitter 

Brunswick County Public Schools

@BrunswickCountyPublicSchools

@bcpsva

Brunswick High School

@BrunswickSeniorHigh

@BHSBulldogsbcps

Russell Middle School 

@rmslions

@RMSLions

Meherrin-Powellton Elementary

@MeherrinPowellton

@MP_Elementary

Totaro Elementary

@totarobcpsva

@TotaroSchool

Red Oak-Sturgeon Elementary

@redoaksturgeon

@rosebcpsva

Social/Emotional Health

This can be a very emotional and difficult time for students as their normal routine has drastically changed and they are not able to socialize with their peers.  If your child is experiencing stress or needs additional non-academic support feel free to call the school counselor listed in the Homework Hotline tables provided.  In the case of an emergency where your child may be experiencing depression and thoughts of self-harm, you should call Behavior Mental Health at (434) 848-4121.