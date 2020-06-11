The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department and the Southside Rescue Squad are responding to a multi vehicle crash on Interstate 85 Northbound just past the Virginia rest station on the North Carolina side. There appear to be five vehicles involved. As of 10:44 a.m. all units were clear from the scene.
Motor Vehicle Accident on Interstate 85; Northbound traffic at stand still
- Jami Snead
