South Hill Rotary continues with membership month

In August the South Hill Rotary Club will celebrated membership month. The members will be talking to people in the community about joining the club. Rotary offers many benefits, but it especially gives business people a chance to network with one another and what each offers their community. The Rotary motto is “Service above Self” and the club steps up to help in many aspects when needed. They present $10,000 in scholarships to local graduating students, provide school supplies, collect Toys for Tots, support The Bread Box Food Pantry, as well as international projects such as PolioPlus, clean water, Teddy Bear Brigade and more.
The South Hill Club hosts the Flags for Heroes Project, Reverse Raffle and team with the Friends of the R. T. Arnold Library to provide the concession stand for the Holiday Bazaar. The year 2020 COVID19 pandemic has seen a lot of those activities put off until next year but the club is moving forward for what they hope will be a successful 2021 and would love to talk to you about how you can give back locally and globally.
The Rotary is also a good place for people to socialize and you can make lifelong friends in the Virginia District and all over the world. Becoming a Rotary member is a very simple process. If a Rotarian feels you would be a good candidate for membership and approaches you to come as a guest to consider joining the club you will experience some of what the Club is all about and what we do. If you are interested in becoming a member you fill out an application which is reviewed by the Club Board. If accepted for membership there is annual dues and orientation. Then you just get right to work and help others. We are People of Action and that’s what we do.
