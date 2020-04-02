This Friday, April 3rd during lunch pickup MCPS will include bag breakfast and lunch for Saturday April 4th. This is only for this Friday. Meals will not be served during the scheduled Spring Break (April 6 to April 13). Meal will resume on April 14 until May 22nd. Meals will be provided to all children without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the Program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, political affiliation, or against otherwise qualified persons with disabilities, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the sites as follows:
LOCATION Days of Service
Chase City Elementary March 30 to April 3 Spring Break
April 14 to May 22
Clarksville Elementary March 30 to April 3 Spring Break
April 14 to May 22
South Hill Elementary March 30 to April 3 Spring Break
April 14 to May 22
Lacrosse Elementary March 30 to April 3 Spring Break
April 14 to May 22
Sign-up on line at mcpsweb.org or call 434-584-9060
Meals Service will be 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be picked up at this time.
MEALS WILL NOT BE SERVED DURING SCHEDULED SPRING BREAK APRIL 6 TO APRIL 13
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or
(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.