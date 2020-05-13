Small Business Spotlight: Memory Makers

Memory Makers has been a small business in South Hill for 17 years and like many local businesses, they have felt the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owners, Shep and Terry Moss, were forced to close their store to the public, operating only through online purchases. “We have been using shopmemorymakers.com to continue doing business during this time. We are offering free delivery within a ten mile radius, a $5 flat rate on shipping, and even free shipping on orders for $50 or more.” They have also been busy with a fundraiser for Brian’s Steakhouse employees after a tragic fire left many without jobs. “We are donating $5 from each purchase of a souvenir cup, laser engraved with the Brian's logo on it to the Brian’s family.”
Memory Makers, along with many other businesses in the area, will be able to reopen, with restrictions, following Governor Northam’s announcement of Executive Order 61.“We plan to open back up on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We will be providing visitors with hand sanitizer and strongly recommend that our customers wear face masks for safety. We will also be continuing our Facebook Live sales on Monday evenings at 7 p.m.”
Shep and Terry say that they “truly appreciate everyone's support during these trying times. It has been very mixed bag of emotions. These past six weeks have been very humbling, nerve racking, heart breaking, and scary. We are proud to live in such a caring and supportive community. We have continued to support the Shops of South Hill as well as the Chamber of Commerce’s efforts to keep our locally owned businesses operating. We look forward to seeing all of our wonderful customers back in our store in a safe and friendly atmosphere.”
We at The South Hill Enterprise wish Memory Makers the best of luck through this crisis and send a special thank you to the shop for helping us maintain a sense of normalcy through this difficult time.
