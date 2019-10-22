The South Hill Masonic Lodge No. 297 A.F. & A.M. welcomed Grand Senior Warden, Right Worshipful James Winfield Golladay, Jr. as the guest speaker on Thursday’s Ladies Night. Golladay was named Master Mason in March 1968 at the Winchester Hiram Lodge No. 21. He has been the recipient of many honors and awards within the organization, receiving the Outstanding District Deputy Grand Master Award of 2007 and 2008, a Purple Cross from the York Rite Sovereign College of North America, the Charles Augustus Grice Merit Award from the Grand Commandery of Virginia, along with many others. Golladay spoke to the members and their wives about his time as a Mason and after Worshipful Ernest Conner presented Golladay with book on the South Hill Lodge history written by member Right Worshipful Glenn C. Allen.
Right Worshipful Thomas Tanner presented the Eagle Scout Award to Braiden Burke along with a letter from the Grand Master congratulating him on his achievement.
Since 1994 the South Hill Masonic Lodge has given 56 Lodge Scholarships to students with money raised through stew fundraisers and donations. This years recipients include Edie Raines Beheler, a senior a Randolph Macon College, Kaitlyn Marie Lynch, a freshmen at James Madison University, Madilynne Elizabeth Tanner, a senior at Virginia Tech, Olivia Rose Tanner, a senior at Virginia Tech, and Charlotte Ellen Walker, a freshmen at UNC Wilmington.
Speakers also took a moment to recognize the wives and women of the organization by thanking them for coming and giving each a plant provided by Worshipful John Thomas Williams Jr.
