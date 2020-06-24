Lions elect new officers

The South Hill Lions Club finally got back together after over 3 months of no meetings to install new officers for 2020-2021 year. The club met at the South Hill Moose Lodge which will be their new meeting location going forward.  Pictured:  President Carman Choate, Director Tammy Green, Installing Officer Charles Butts, Treasurer Jim Hofler, Lion Tamer Ed Taylor, Director Tammy House, Director Steve Bailey,   Secretary Otis Thomas, 1st Vice President, Communications Chairperson and Membership Chair Lisa Clary, Director David Slater and back row 2nd Vice President  Randy Cash. Not pictured Tail Twister Dean Marion.