Lions elect new officers

The South Hill Lions Club finally got back together after over 3 months of no meetings to install new officers for 2020-2021 year. The club met at the South Hill Moose Lodge which will be their new meeting location going forward. Pictured: President Carman Choate, Director Tammy Green, Installing Officer Charles Butts, Treasurer Jim Hofler, Lion Tamer Ed Taylor, Director Tammy House, Director Steve Bailey, Secretary Otis Thomas, 1st Vice President, Communications Chairperson and Membership Chair Lisa Clary, Director David Slater and back row 2nd Vice President Randy Cash. Not pictured Tail Twister Dean Marion.
Most Popular
Articles
- VCU Health Internal Medicine in South Hill closing June 27
- VSP releases new details in Palmer Springs crash
- Head on collision on Rough Rd. in Palmer Springs
- Parents raise concerns over school reopening plan; Facebook group organizers meet with Superintendent
- Bracey party shooting sends one to hospital
- Hutcheson Excelled at Hitting and Tackling
- Town of South Hill to observe Juneteenth holiday
- Plans unveiled for school re-openings; Alternating days for students and transportation concerns discussed
- Former Players Enjoy a Virtual Reunion
- VCU Health CMH Auxiliary presents check to CEO
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 25
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.