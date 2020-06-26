VCU Health CMH Team Member of the Month

Dr. Shivaram has been employed at VCU Health CMH for two years. As VCU Health CMH's pulmonologist she helps patients with various pulmonary issues and is a vital part of the CMH family of physicians. The nomination form submitted on her behalf by Mellisa Black, Director of Acute Care Nursing, stated, “Since COVID-19 began, Dr. Shivaram has shown the ICU how much she cares about our team and our patients through her words and actions. She has consistently provided us with current, evolving information and guidance on caring for our COVID patients. This has encouraged us to work together as a team to achieve optimal patient outcomes, which is our optimal goal.”
When asked what words of wisdom she would give other employees, Dr. Shivaram stated, “When working as a team, always be there for one another.” She also said, "I'm proud to provide care to patients here at VCU Health CMH. We have a small well ran hospital offering some of the best treatment options in a rural setting."
In addition to the “star” award, Dr. Shivaram received a STAR Service lapel pin, letter of commendation from Administration, a $40 gift certificate, and a parking place of her choice for the month.
Dr. Shivaram currently resides in South Hill, VA.
