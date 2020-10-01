South Hill Elem. teacher installs "Free Little Library" in park

South Hill Elementary is excited to announce that they finally have a Little Free Library up in town thanks to the hard work of Mrs. Paige Thompson, who is a teacher at South Hill Elementary.
Mrs. Thompson worked with Mr. Stevens and his Carpentry students from Park View High to get this library and one more built to use around town.
Mr. Kim Callis, South Hill Town Manager helped with determining placement and getting the library installed. The library is at Centennial Park on the side near First Citizens Bank. Please feel free to visit the Little Free Library. The library rules are as follows:
If you need a book, take a book.
If you have a book, leave a book.
Books that will be in the library are books for children and adults. Borrow a book and keep it as long as you need, when you are done with it, take it back. If you have extra books, feel free to donate them to the library for other people to read.
The second library will be placed at Park View Middle School for students to use.
