Governor Northam declared a state of emergency today for Virginia because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Dr. James Lane, our State Superintendent, set up a conference call for all school Superintendents soon after that to review some details of this action for public schools.
· The Department of Education offices are being closed with most state employees expected to work from home through technology.
· All state conferences have been cancelled for at least the next 30 days.
· The Center for Disease Control has issued the following guidelines for school closing.
o When a student within a school division has tested positive for COVID-19, or
o When a school division has had a significant increase in student absences, or
o When the local schools are a part of the local communities’ action plan to fight the virus.
· The Department of Education has been given the power to wave significant state regulations that will be necessary to provide safety to students and school staff. This can include requirements for students to complete current instructional time to earn class credit. Wavers for class time will be provided on a case by case basis. Each school division must submit an application / explanation for time missed to earn this waiver.
· SOL testing is required by federal regulations, so our students must complete SOL tests before the end of the year. However, we will be allowed to move our testing window if we have to close schools.
· School divisions are expected to provide educational lessons and resources for students to engage while the schools are closed, as well as create opportunities for student meals to be available to students in need.
There are several school divisions in Virginia that have had students test positive for the virus and have closed for as long as two weeks. The Center for Disease Control reports that Southside (Region VIII) has only one case so far. We don’t know when, or even if, we will meet one of the criteria to close schools but we must prepare for the probability that it will come. MCPS Administration will be working tomorrow to make appropriate adjustments to our Emergency Plan to cover these newest regulations. We will share them with all staff ASAP.
Southside Virginia Community College has cancelled all classes held on-site at each of their campus. This will impact all of our students attending Governor’s School as well as the Career and Technical Ed. classes. They will still be expected to attend classes held at our schools.
The Virginia High School League (VHSL) has not yet provided any changes in scheduled competitions, but we are expecting to hear soon that spring sport activities will be significantly curtailed if not cancelled. I will share any update from the VHSL as soon as I receive it.
There will be another meeting with Dr. Lane tomorrow afternoon. I will share any pertinent updates from that meeting.
Thank you.
