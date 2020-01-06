Virginia State Police Trooper B.A. Rhodes is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Mecklenburg County. The crash occurred at 1:45 a.m. when a 2010 GMC Terrain and a 2001 Ford F-250 pickup collided on Route 58, approximately 1.5 miles west of Route 4.
The driver of the GMC, Tonika D. Wilkins, 41, of Baskerville, Va., died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will follow up with additional details once they become available.
