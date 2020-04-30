Mecklenburg County Public School's meal pick up has been canceled for today due to the heavy rain and the possibility of severe thunderstorms. The meal program will be available tomorrow.
breaking
Thursday school meal pickup cancelled due to severe weather
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Mecklenburg Coronavirus related deaths jumps to 7
- May Day Parade planned in South Hill
- Post 79 Honor Guard says goodbye to one of their own
- Local fire departments responding to smoke in Trinity Church home
- Coronavirus Heroes: Medical Workers
- PVMS Teacher of the Year surprised with parade of coworkers and friends
- Off the beaten path: Rosemont of Virginia
- Small Business Spotlight: The Backdoor Bistro
- A message and At-home Learning Plan from Brunswick County Public Schools
- Tragedy stikes local business Tuesday morning
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
May 5
-
May 6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.