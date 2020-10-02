Marine Corps kicks off Toys for Tots Campaign

The 2020 Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Campaign will begin October 1. Lake Country Detachment 1085, Marine Corps League of South Hill has been supporting this program for the last 17 years for the children of Mecklenburg County. You can help the Marines Corps League Members this year by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy at a local toy drop off location. Drop off locations of local businesses that support this program can be found on the local web site at www.bracey-va.toysfortots.org.
Applications for Mecklenburg County residents with children 6 months through 12 years of age that need assistance are available at the Chamber of Commerce in South Hill, Chase City, and Clarksville. Applications not properly completed will be returned for correction and resubmission. Applications must be mailed by December 7. Monetary donations may be sent to Toys for Tots Foundation, 908 Traffic Road in Chase City or on the local website listed above. All funds collected in Mecklenburg County will remain in Mecklenburg County. Donations are tax deductible. For more information email James Brown at bracey.va@toysfortots.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.