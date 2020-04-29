Small Business Spotlight: The Backdoor Bistro

Backdoor Bistro has been a small business in South Hill for eleven months and will soon be celebrating their one year anniversary. Like many local businesses, they have felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bistro owner, Katie Pridgen, says that they have seen a significant drop in customers since the start of the pandemic. We have definitely seen a decrease in business since the pandemic arose, a lot of our regulars are choosing to stay home. However we have been very fortunate to get a lot of new guests that have never eaten with us before, so while we miss our regulars we are very excited for the opportunity to meet and serve so many wonderful new people.”
The local favorite really started to notice a difference in business starting as early as February. “The COVID-19 pandemic started affecting us personally in February, and while its been a challenge as is the case with so many businesses, my incredible team has gone above and beyond to ensure that our standards are upheld in these trying times, and have jumped on board and pushed so hard to make changes and ideas work (such as our Bistro grill days, Thursday-Saturday).”says Pridgen
The Backdoor Bistro, along with many other businesses in the area, has had to come up with new ways to interact with customers. “We are able to stay open because of the sacrifices and hard work of my team, Keshawn Pugh and Amy Honeycutt. I have always said in this business you fail and succeed as a team, and if it wasn't for the team putting in extra hours or sacrificing hours when need be, taking on more responsibilities adjusting our lives to fit our new operating hours and new practices such as ; delivery from 11-6, curbside from 9-6 and our favorite, the sidewalk grill with weekly specials and coming in everyday with a passion for customer service and great food we would not be open today. we are so excited for our new services and the upcoming summer menu change next month and I am so excited for my AMAZING team to get to serve this wonderful town we all call home.
Katie, Keyshawn, and Amy are taking extra precautions to protect themselves and customers from the spreading of the virus. "We have implemented a much more rigorous sanitation plan especially surfaces most touched (ie: the door handles, pens, counters, tables and bathroom). We wear face masks and gloves when interacting with guests through our curbside and delivery, and as always we continue to practice the highest standard of food safety and sanitation.”
We at The South Hill Enterprise wish The Backdoor Bistro the best of luck through this crisis and send a special thank you to the restaurant and it’s workers for helping us maintain a sense of normalcy through this difficult time.
