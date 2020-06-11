Womack Publishing's Director of Operations elected as VPA president-elect

Chad B. Harrison, director of operations for Womack Publishing, the company which owns the Star-Tribune newspaper and 18 other newspapers in Virginia and North Carolina, has been elected as the president-elect for the Virginia Press Association (VPA).
"It's an honor to be elected as president-elect, because there's never been a more important time for the Virginia Press Association," Harrison said while sitting in his office in Chatham, VA. "This is an exciting but critical time in our industry, and it's going to take all the newspapers in Virginia working together to best serve our primary mission."
Harrison elaborated on that "primary mission" as the reason he decided to get into the media business in the first place.
"Journalism has always appealed to me, because at the root of it, there's a search for facts and the dissemination of information in a way that's supposed to be easily understood and reliable to the public," Harrison said. "That's always been something that's appealed to me."
Starting in 2021, Harrison will serve as president of the VPA in leading the organization in strengthening the print and digital presence of newspapers in Virginia in a way he believes is leveraging the trust and responsibility that print media have earned.
"While print newspapers are still a big part of our lives, you're not living in the real world if you can't see that things worldwide are converting digitally, and it's important the industry leads the way with digital information," Harrison said. "[Newspapers] are historically and rightly the trusted news sources for our communities. That's our responsibility."
Harrison will be serving on the VPA board of directors with the current members, President Jay Kennedy of the Washington Post, Vice President Carol McCracken from the Chesterfield Observer, Secretary Billy Coleburn from the Courier-Record in Blackstone, Treasurer Jim Maxwell from the Bristol Herald Courier, Immediate past President Steve Stewart of Boone Publishing and Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Betsy Edwards.
"We've got a very hard working staff, we've got a great executive director," Harrison said. "Betsy Edwards has put together a wonderful team, it really is a privilege to work with them."
Harrison got his start in media as a sports radio host in Alabama in the mid 90s. Since then he has been the editor for two newspapers in rural Virginia and North Carolina before moving to regional director job at Womack Publishing, where he has been working for over 20 years.
Harrison has a bachelors degree in Mass Communication from the University of Alabama. He lives with his wife Laynie Harrison in Blairs, VA. His son, Joseph, is a science teacher in Norfolk, VA.
