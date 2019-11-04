Public Notice - November 4, 2019
During routine traffic enforcement at approximately 10:26 a.m. on Interstate 85 NB lane, Deputy Jarrell stopped a vehicle for speeding. The occupants of the vehicle were nine (9) Hispanic males. The driver of the vehicle was the only occupant who possessed identification. While deputies were establishing the identification of the driver, all 9 occupants exited the vehicle and ran into the woods. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, along with Virginia State Police, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security are searching the areas of Poorhouse Road, Old Bridge Road and Holly Road. We are asking residents to be alert and if you see these individuals to please contact our office at 434-848-3133.
Be safe,
Sheriff Roberts
