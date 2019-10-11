Exiled hosted their 11th annual YANAD event at Screaming Eagle Trucking in Bracey this weeked. The event included a poker run, yard sale, dinner and auction. According to Justin Steffey, VP of Exiled MC, the weather for the poker run was excellent. There were no injuries and they raised alot of money. Vince Lewis, a participant in the poker run said, “The best part about the poker run was the help we bring the families.” Lindsay, one of the recipients of the YANAD funds was on hand and able to participate. Lindsay is battling cancer and rode in the poker run. She stated she was very grateful for the donation and support provided by Exiled MC. She went on to say that she’s down to her last two chemo appointments. She said, “I really pushed myself to ride today. I was determined to do it.”
The emotions of the families helped by Saturday’s event was obvious. The outpouring of support and assistance by their community as well as their local motorcycle club was overwhelming at times. Richey and his mom, Corales, were so overwhelmed with emotion. Lisa stated, “When you’ve been in a place to see where people don’t care, to see the love and support from the group is amazing. I have been able to get out thanks to babysitters and I don’t usually get that.” She went on to say that where she came from, she didn’t get any support but here in Mecklenburg the support has been overwhelming. When asked what the day meant to him, Richey said simply, “Family and Friends.” That pretty well summed up what You are not Alone day represents.
It was also very obvious to those who participated in the auction. One gentleman was deep in a bidding war over an electric guitar, bass guitar and amp. He recognized that his very worthy opponent was a teenager who was working towards his dreams of playing music professionally. The money went higher and higher until finally the teenager conceded the win to the gentleman. As the auctioneer headed to him with his win, he said, “Give it to the boy”. The crowd cheered and as the teenager went over to shake his hand, the gentleman said, “Now, go make good music.” Another example of the feeling of paying it forward was when the wife of an Exiled MC member, held up a handmade quilt she had spent hours making and a bidding war started. The quilt showed the logo of the club and their name. The bids made it to over $3,000.00 and she was in tears, overwhelmed with the love of her club mates as well as other people pushing the money up. The auction was lively, fun and full of spirit. The attendees knew that the money they were raising was going to change the lives of those families they chose to help.
Towards the end of the festivities, as the results of the poker run came in. The reason of the day became even more evident in the actions of the winners. Both winners of the poker run, which in and of itself raised a life changing amount of money, donated all their winnings back to the You are not alone Day fund to help the families. The crowd cheered and the riders, who wish to remain nameless, were humble in their choice. It really was an amazing day of paying it forward for those in need. Robbie Dunn, President of Exiled MC said, “We couldn’t have done it without the support of South Hill Radio and local businesses. Risin Smoke, Top This PIzza and Furrs Deli provided all the food for the riders. Desserts were made and donated by the general public for the bake sale. It was a blessed day for sure. We could not do what we do without the support of this community.”
