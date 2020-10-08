Southside Planning District Commission Notice of Virtual Public Meeting

South Hill, Virginia, September 30, 2020: The Southside Planning District Commission will meet on Thursday, October 15, 2020 beginning at 6:00 p.m. This meeting will be held in hybrid fashion: some members will be meeting live at the SPDC office while others will join by Zoom. The meeting is open to the public. Attendance in person will be limited due to COVID restrictions. The meeting is for the purpose of conducting the business of the Commission as enabled by the actions of the Virginia General Assembly April 23, 2020 authorizing any state, local, regional or regulatory body or governing board to meet by electronic communication means without a quorum of the public body or any member of the governing board physically assembled at one location when the Governor has declared a state of emergency in accordance with § 44-146.17.
Interested parties should use the following link to access the October 15, 2020, 6:00 p.m. virtual Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/3390115898?pwd=Wnl1azNuMjNkQURib0hFK2hDamFrUT09. The Meeting ID: 339 011 5898. The passcode is 920932. Phone access is available by dialing 1-929-205-6099 and entering the meeting ID 339 011 5898# then the Passcode 920932. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting; and written public comments may be sent prior to 8:00 a.m. October 15 to the following email: lmcgee@southsidepdc.org.
About the Southside Planning District Commission: The Southside Planning District Commission is a regional organization established under the Code of Virginia to promote the orderly and efficient development of the physical, social, and economic elements of its region by assisting local governmental units in developing policies, programs, and projects which serve their individual needs and collective interests. The primary role of the Commission is to encourage and assist member governments in economic development activities.
For more information, please visit www.southsidepdc.org or www.facebook.com/SPDCVA.
