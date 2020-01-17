With the assistance of the Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Lunenburg County.
At 2:19 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2020, the Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office was alerted by a citizen of a body found on Moores Ordinary Street in Kenbridge. The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsy, examination and positive identification. The body has been identified as Antonio D. Rich, 19, of Kenbridge, Va.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police by cell at #77 or 434-352-7128 or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov
