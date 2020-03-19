The Office of the General Register for the County of Mecklenburg, Virginia is committed to helping all eligible registered voters maintain the ability to cast a ballot in the upcoming May 5, 2020 Town Election. The town of Boydton, Chase City, Clarksville, LaCrosse, and South Hill will have municipal elections for town council and Mayor.
For your safety and to minimize risk of exposure to COVID-19 (corona virus), the Virginia Department of Elections announced Monday that all town voters may cast absentee ballots in the May 5th Town Election. ALL voters are encouraged to request and vote an absentee ballot by-mail. Any qualified voter may request an absentee ballot using Reason Code 2A (disability or illness) even if they suffer neither.
To request an absentee ballot by mail:
1) APPLY online at: vote.elections.virginia.gov (there are some instances that you may not be able to submit the application online and will need to print the application and mail it to the office)
2) Call or Email the office of Elections and Voter Registration:
Email - mecklenburgelections@gmail.com
Office phones - 434-738-6191 x4312 (Darcell Terry)
434-738-6191 x4313 (Jason Corwin)
As required by law, a ballot will be sent to you by mail within 3 days of receiving and approving your application. Please ensure your application is complete. (If you have questions about the application please contact our office we will be happy to assist you.) Applications missing required information may be denied. Absentee voters are also reminded to allow sufficient time to receive and return your voted ballot, allowing for possible postal delays. DO NOT DELAY IN REQUESTING OR SENDING YOU BALLOT.
IMPORTANT DATES AND DEADLINES:
● March 20, 2020: Absentee Voting begins for the May 5, 2020 Town Election.
● April 13, 2020: Last day for citizens to register to vote or update their address in order to vote in the May 5, 2020 Town Election.
● April 28, 2020 by 5:00 pm: Last Day to request an absentee ballot be mailed to you.
● May 5, 2020: Election Day (all absentee ballots must be received by the registrar's office by 7:00pm)
For the latest information, follow us on Facebook (Mecklenburg Voters)
