Farrar Funeral has been offering cremation services for many years but has recently made some changes to cater to the families needs. After much research and design they now have a state of the art cremation center that allows families the opportunity to say good-bye in comfort and with peace of mind.
“Cremations are not all the same, and we didn’t want to offer the ‘typical’ cremation with no other options. It wasn’t many years ago that cremation was something not often requested, as most still wanted a traditional funeral service. During the last decade especially, we have watched the cremation rate increase wile traditional services have decreased.”
While traditional services are always going to be an option, Farrar Funeral Home felt that it was time to meet the needs and desires of the community. “In November of 2019, we opened our cremation center to serve those of Southside Virginia. To our knowledge, we are the first to offer this kind of service in this region,” said owner and operator, Beth Farrar. “As we began to schedule an open house for the people of our community to visit and learn more about this option, COVID-19 began and we felt it was best to delay the event until the time was appropriate.” After months of waiting for the virus to slow down, Farrar Funeral has finally decided to take the opportunity to inform the community of the availability and welcome the public to stop by and visit.
The cremation center is located within the funeral home, and provides a window for viewing much like a graveside service. The clergy or other members of the family have the opportunity to have a final good-bye and spend time with family and friends in comfort. “Sometimes we hear the horror stories of families receiving the remains of other individuals and not their loved one. This cremation center will provide peace of mind along with closure that is so important in the grieving process.” If you prefer to continue with a traditionally direct cremation with no service or viewing option Farrar Funeral Home is happy to work with the desires of each family.
The newest member of the Farrar Funeral Home team, Craig Reed, has been working as a Funeral Director for 37 years. At just thirteen years old, the Dinwiddie resident met a gentleman who happened to work in funeral services and was fascinated by his stories. “From that day on I knew that I wanted to be a Funeral Director,” said Mr. Reed. He started pursuing his career immediately after high school with an apprenticeship and then began furthering his education at mortuary school at John Tyler Community College. “There was a teacher, and this has always stuck with me, that would say all the time, ‘you treat every deceased person as though it was your loved one and you will never go wrong in this business.’”
“We at Farrar Funeral Home consider it an honor and privilege to serve the families of our community and our goal is to serve each of them with dignity and respect, no matter what choices they make for their loved one. It’s not about how much money a family chooses to spend or the type of service, but rather helping them honor their loved one by celebrating the life that was lived, while starting the healing process. Grief comes in different ways for each of us, and our goal is to help those left behind in the best possible way. We believe providing a family with viable options is a good place to start.”
The team at Farrar Funeral Home, Beth Farrar, Betty Brown, and Craig Reed, take tremendous pride in their jobs and all agree that the highlight is knowing that they helped a family through what can be a challenging process.
