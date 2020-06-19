Grey presented Lou Sounders Award for hospital volunteer service

Will Woodall with The VCU/Community Memorial Hospital Auxiliary in South Hill presented the Lou Saunders award to Charlene Gray Monday morning. The award is the highest honor presented to a volunteer and Gray was recognized for her efforts in helping with events and volunteering at the facility. She joined CHI in 2005 and has volunteered 9, 698.50 hours. She has served as president for 2008-2009, 1st Vice Presdient in 2007-2008, 2nd Vice President 2006-2007, Treasurer/Finance Chairperson 2016-2019 and Placement Chairperson 2009-2016. She has also served VAHAV as Capital District Chair 2012- 2016, Board Corresponding Secretary 2010-2011 and Annual Awards Luncheon Chairperson 2015 and 2019 and has served on numerous other committees throughout the year.
Lou Saunders Award Nominees included: Nancy Bradshaw, Charlene Gray and Larry Minter (not present). Officers for the 2020-2021 CMH Auxiliary are as follows: President- Kenny Pitts, First VP - Will Woodall, Second VP - Darleen Ferguson, Recording Secretary-Nancy Bradshaw, and Treasurer - Becky Waters, and Corresponding Secretary- Jean Zembower.
Lou Saunders became a charter member of the hospital’s volunteer Auxiliary in which she participated until 2016. She held many leadership positions over the years and contributed thousands of hours as a volunteer. The Auxiliary honored her in 2009, naming an award for distinguished volunteers The Lou Saunders Award of Excellence and presents it each year to a deserving member.
