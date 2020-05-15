In keeping with Governor Northam’s executive orders, the South Hill Town Hall will reopen on a limited basis on Monday, May 18 as follows:
- Front and rear lobby hours will be 9 am – 4 pm. Telephones will continue to be answered 8:30 am – 5 pm.
- The rear lobby is for business license or code compliance issues only. Only one customer will be allowed in the rear lobby at a time. For all other issues, customers must use the Mecklenburg Avenue entrance.
- In the front lobby, customers will be limited to one person per service window with one customer waiting near the front door. A maximum of four customers will be allowed in the front lobby.
- There will be no through traffic in the Town Hall and no customer access to any areas except customer service windows.
- No entry allowed if you have symptoms of COVID-19.
- Signs with this information will be posted on the Town Hall doors.
- High traffic areas will be cleaned and disinfected several times each day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.