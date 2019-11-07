Law enforcement responded to a welfare check on Theater Road. The gentleman had left the residence around 10 or 11 a.m. but police did not receive the call until 1 p.m., giving the man a two hour lead. The subject was last seen heading into the woods with a rifle. Schools in the surrounding area were immediately contacted and placed on lock down for the students safety. K9 units and a drone from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office were brought in to assist in the search. Once the woods around the schools were cleared students were released at their normally scheduled times. The search continued until 5 p.m. The subject was never found and local authorities believe he may have gotten a ride, though that is not confirmed.