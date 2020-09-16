3 Domestic assault cases investigated in Brunswick County

LAWRENCEVILLE – Alexis Jordan Williams, 19, from Lawrenceville is charged with assault and battery of a family member on Sept. 3.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said at 5:58 p.m. dispatch received a call for a disturbance. The victim stated his girlfriend, Williams, had followed him and a friend of his down the street in her vehicle. The victim stated that Williams got out of her vehicle and they had an altercation. He stated that he tried to get away from Williams but she pulled in the driveway to continue the altercation. The victim stated that Williams started to grab for his neck and ripped his clothing. At that point Deputy T. K. Lewis asked the victim if he had any injuries and he stated that he did.
Williams was arrested for domestic violence because the two parties had children in common and the victim has injuries. An Emergency Protective Order was issued preventing Williams from having any contact with the victim. A domestic violence form was completed.
Cyrille Florian Masse, 65, from Lawrenceville is charged with assault and battery of a family member on Sept. 5.
Evans said Sergeant W. V. Smith responded to a call from a victim on Wilson Creek Lane, Lawrenceville, that her husband had pulled her out of the house. Smith arrived and found the victim in the yard. She said she and her husband had words over their dogs and he grabbed her and put her out of the house physically. The victim had what appeared to be a scrape on her right elbow. An arrest warrant was obtained along with an EPO on Masse. When Smith returned he found the victim in a storage unit behind the house. He and Deputy Grassel went to check the storage unit and found Masse resting. He was transported to the magistrate and released on a personal recognizant bond.
Edward Lee Stith, 60, from Freeman is charged with assault and battery of a family member on Sept. 4.
Evans said Deputy D. W. Medlin responded to School House Road for a report of a domestic. Upon arrival he found the suspect in the front yard and he appeared to have been intoxicated. He stated that he and his wife had an argument. The victim came outside on the porch holding a rag to her mouth. Brunswick Emergency Medical Services was called to check the injuries of the victim.
Evans said Stith was arrested and transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail and a magistrate issued a warrant. He was held until he was sober A domestic violence form was completed and the victim witness card was given to the victim. Photos were also taken and emailed with the report.
In other matters, Kyle G. Dunn, 46, from Manchester is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 5.
Evans said Deputy A. D. Peter was on patrol at the intersection of Gasburg Road and Robinson Ferry Road and saw a silver Lexus traveling south on Robinson Ferry Road stop in the southbound lane. The vehicle then continued south. Peter followed the vehicle and saw the vehicle cross the center line several times. He conducted a traffic stop and found Dunn to be the driver. There was a half empty bottle of Boone’s Farm on the passenger’s floorboard. Dunn had glossy, blood shot eyes. Peter offered Dunn a preliminary breath test. Peter then conducted a standardized sobriety test. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail to submit a breath sample. The final result was .09 grams per 210 liter of breath. A warrant was issued and Stith was held on a $1,500 secure bond. Dunn was also issued two summonses, one for fail to drive on the right side of the road and one for stopping in the roadway.
Travis Antowain Shepherd, 30, from Lawrenceville is charged with public intoxication on Sept. 7.
Evans said Deputy D. W. Medlin responded to a report of a disturbance on Cedar Street in Brunswick County. He found Shepherd yelling and intoxicated. He stated that he was fighting with several people from Rock Street and that this had been going on for a couple of weeks and it wasn’t over. All other parties were gone prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Shepherd was arrested.
