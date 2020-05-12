Former Mecklenburg County grads start Adopt a Graduate program on Facebook

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools were forced to close for the remainder of the year, leaving seniors without some of their most anticipated memories. In an effort to help graduates during this strange time, two former Bluestone students, Jennifer and Malyka, have started a Facebook group to allow for people to "adopt" a student affected by the 2020 school closures.
“I (Jennifer) had planned some local scavenger hunts for our families, trying to think of things to keep everyone’s spirits up and to give families something to do with their children during the quarantined time. After the first two hunts (bears and then a zoo animals) it was Easter. So Malyka and I decided to get together and Malyka volunteered to dress up as the Easter Bunny while we rode around Clarksville and surrounding areas to surprise families and children with a visit from the holiday favorite. Since most children did not get a chance to see the Easter bunny this year, we wanted to let everyone know that Easter was still on even during the COVID-19. After that I was planning another rainbow scavenger hunt when Malyka called me and asked if anyone had started an adopt a graduate group here. I responded by telling her that to my knowledge they had not; but ‘I’ll make a Facebook post to see if we can generate any interest and we will go from there’. We discovered no one had done anything for the graduates at that point and we wanted to change that. So we spoke to a few senior parents, the group was formed and just took off from there.”
Jennifer and Malyka never expected the project to gain the attention that it has. “Malyka and I started it, and along the way we have had tons of support from the school Superintendent, administrators, and teachers, down to the community level” says Jennifer.
Both ladies are currently working for the YMCA and were inspired to start this project by the kids and teens that they worked with over the years. “We were introduced to many of the graduates when we first started our positions at the YMCA. We just put ourselves in theirs, and their parents, shoes and decided that they deserved to be recognized and feel special, especially during this time.”
Malyka and Jennifer are both natives of Mecklenburg County and graduates of Bluestone High School; Jennifer in 2005 and Malyka in 2009. “Our friendship really blossomed when we started working at the Mecklenburg County YMCA. We quickly realized that we have the same passion for our community and working with the youth in our community and have taken things from there. We are a great team. Where I (Jennifer) falls short, Malyka is there to help, and vice versa.”
The dynamic duo would like to extend “a huge thank you, to everyone who has helped, promoted, and supported all of the graduates. Our county came together as one and it has been truly amazing. Malyka and I greatly appreciate it, as I am sure all the graduates do as well. We just want to ensure that every graduate that wants to participate, gets adopted, so please join the Adopt A Graduate Mecklenburg County Va Facebook group if you would like to participate and remember that kindness and community will always prevail!”
