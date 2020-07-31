Upper Room Ministries donates to local Rescue Squad

Upper Room Ministries Volunteers, Katherine Crutchfield, Amelia Poythress, and Marsha Raye Smith present a check to Rescue Squad Volunteers Clayton Wootton and Dale McGee. The check represents sales at The Upper Room Thrift Store in South Hill.
