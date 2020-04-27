Bluestone High School will distribute its 2020 yearbook , "The Roaring 20’s," on Friday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to noon in a drive-through format in front of the school. If you’ve already paid for a yearbook, you can pick it up during these hours. If you haven’t ordered yet, extra copies will be sold for $55 (cash only please), or you can still pre-order and pay online at www.jostensyearbooks.com through April 30. For questions, email plove@mcpsweb.org or call or text 540-250-6803.
