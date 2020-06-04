Confederate statue to be removed from Richmond’s Monument Avenue

In a Thursday morning press conference, Richmond City Mayor Levar Stoney and Governor Ralph Northam announced that the statue of General Robert E. Lee will be removed from display on Monument Avenue in Richmond. The statue will go into storage and, according to Northam, the community will have a say in its future.
Mayor Stoney opened the press conference by saying, “It’s time. It’s time to put an end to the lost cause and fully embrace the righteous cause. It’s time to replace the racist symbols of oppression and inequality.” He proudly announced that “Richmond is no longer the Capital of the confederacy.” It has been over 100 years since the confederate monuments have been erected in the state capital.
“We have two pandemics in this country. COVID-19 and racism. One is six months old. The other 400 years old. As the events of the last months and the last two weeks have made painfully clear both are lethal, especially for black and brown people. It is our responsibility to do everything that we can to keep from claiming more lives in the country and in this world. We need to show that black and brown lives matter. This is our moral duty.”
“Today we’re here to be honest about our past and talk about our future.” said Governor Northam. “When Americans first dreamed of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, they dreamed here in our Commonwealth. Virginia adopted a declaration of rights before the United States drafted the Declaration of Independence.”
Northam referenced Virginia’s first elected Governor, Patrick Henry’s infamous “Give me liberty or give me death” speech that helped to launch the American Revolution. “These are our greatest legacies as Americans, but there’s a whole lot more to the story because those inspiring words and high ideals did not apply to everyone. Not then and not now because at the bottom of the very same hill [where Patrick Henry gave his speech] one of the countries largest slave trading markets was coming to life. A place where Virginians would buy and sell men, women, and children for profit.”
“Symbols matter and Virginia has never been able to deal with symbols, until now.” said Northam. Virginia houses more confederate commemorations than any other state. “Generations ago, Virginia made the decision, not to celebrate unity, but to honor the cause of division.” The Governor also pointed out that General Lee did not want to have a statue of himself on display saying “I think it is wiser not to keep open the sores of war but to follow the example of those nations who endeavor to obliterate the marks of civil strife, to commit to oblivion the feelings engendered.”
“From the beginning there was no secret about what the statue meant. Almost all of the 150,000 people [in attendance when the statue was placed] waved confederate flags that day.” says Northam. HE then quoted an article written by John Mitchell, the editor of black newspaper, The Richmond Planet, stating “The emblem of the union had been left behind. A glorification of the lost cause is everywhere.”
At the time of the statues raising, new laws were put into place that limited the right to vote. “In the years after the civil war more than 100,000 African American men were registered to vote in Virginia but once this campaign took off that number plummeted by 90% to barely 10,000. He continued, “They wrote other new laws to say that once a statue goes up, it can never come down. They wanted the statues to remain forever. They needed the statues to remain forever for the system to stay in place.”
Official Statement from the Rev. Robert W. Lee, the Great Great Nephew of General Robert E. Lee, on the announced removal of the Richmond Robert E. Lee statue:
I have cried tears of joy today upon the announcement of the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond--indeed the Capital of the former Confederacy. I have also danced, and I am not a good dancer.
Today is a day of justice not for my family but the families of countless enslaved persons who continually have fought for justice both long before and long after the Civil War. Though I know the statue's eventual promised removal won't fix the issues we face it is a sign that sentiments and hearts are changing toward justice.
My continued work will be for equality and atonement for the sins of the past. This requires conversations in Richmond, Charlotte, Montgomery, and Atlanta; not only there, but in the rural hamlets of Virginia, and small towns like Statesville. Together these conversations are leading to substantive and symbolic change our country so desperately needs.
This Robert Lee commends Governor Northam, Richmond and others involved in this decision that will make for a better commonwealth and country.
This year the Governor proposed legislation to let cities and counties determine what to do with monuments within their communities. They can take them down, move them, or add additional context. The law takes affect in four weeks.
Governor Northam is acting under his executive authority and Section § 2.2-2402 of the Code of Virginia, which provides the Governor the sole authority to approve the removal of a work of art owned by the Commonwealth upon submission of a plan to do so. The Robert E. Lee monument was erected for and is owned by the Commonwealth of Virginia and is considered a work of art pursuant to Section 2.2-2401 of the Code of Virginia.
