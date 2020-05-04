On Friday, May 1, Park View High School Teachers Cathy Cochelin, Ada Bowers, and Deborah Talley, along with Principal Dominique Sturdifen passed out the 2019-2020 Yearbooks to students. Students and parents drove up in front of the school, gave their names, and had there yearbooks handed to them through their windows.
You might think that the change in format would bring spirits down but the vibe was quite the opposite. Even through their masks you could see how happy the teachers were to see their students and vice versa. There were laughs, socially distant high fives, and even a few tears of joy.
