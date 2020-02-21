The South Hill Revitalization Committee met on Wednesday, February 19 to discuss upcoming events and plans for the town. The biggest project in the works is “Operation Clean up”, which allows individual and group volunteers the chance to give back to the community by picking up trash in a designated area within the town. The event will take place on Saturday, April 18 with clean up registration at 8:30 a.m. Trash pick up will start at 9 a.m. and last until 11 a.m. with lunch being served immediately after. Meals will be provided by local sponsors Love’s Travel Stops, Love’s Subway, Los Cocos/El Huasteco, and Lucas. The project aims to improve the overall allure of the community but also to tidy up the area for a visit from The Garden Club of Virginia, who will be making a stop in South Hill on April 25 as a part of their Historic Garden Tour. For more information on “Operation Clean Up” or how to volunteer please contact Kim King at 434-774-5886.
The committee has also been working on storefront facade improvements with the help of an extra $20,000 being added to the budget for the enhancements. Karobway Furniture on North Mecklenburg Avenue is working on a complete redo of their storefront to add a little charm to the area when entering town from the interstate.
There are a lot of exciting things in the works for South Hill. The Revitalization Committee and town look forward to sharing them in the future. The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 18 at 12 p.m.
